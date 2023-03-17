Did Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitraa Puniya secretly tie the knot with Eijaz Khan?

Popular actress Pavitraa Puniya is among the well-known names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about her personal life, the diva fell in love with actor Eijaz Khan during their stint on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Since then the duo has been painting the town red and often dish out major couple goals. On October 4, Pavitraa Puniya took to her social media handle and announced her engagement with Eijaz. The actress flaunted her magnificent diamond ring blushing with joy. Now it seems like Eijaz and Pavitraa secretly took the plunge and have tied the knot.

Pavitraa Puniya's new post:

Today, Pavitraa Puniya took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 14 fame is seen dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga and is also clad in jewellery. She is giving food to cats and fish in the lake. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Machliyon ne bhi khaya aur billoo ne bhi." Interestingly, in this video, we can see Pavitraa donning the vermillion (sindoor) along with her outfit. As soon as this video was up on the internet, fans quickly noticed the vermillion on Pavitraa's forehead and dropped several comments inquiring about her marital status. One fan wrote, "U got married ? #when" while the other fan asked, "Are u married."

Watch the video here-

Well, Pavitraa and Eijaz's fans were waiting with bated breath for the two to get married, and this video has definitely left them confused yet excited.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Puniya's love story:

Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia have been painting the town red since they stepped out of Bigg Boss 14. From passion to possessiveness, the couple had shown every requisite of love in the reality show, and fans had been witness to all of it. It was during the show when Eijaz clearly stated that he wants to marry Pavitraa at any cost. While proposing to her, the actor also said, “Tu jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”.

On the professional front, Pavitraa Puniya has acted in popular shows and has impressed the audience with her performance. The actress was a part of shows such as Naagin, Balveer Returns, and more.

