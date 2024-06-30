Did Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui finally make marriage announcement by posting FIRST PIC with wife Mehzabeen? SEE PIC

Munawar Faruqui seems to be having the time of his life, enjoying both personal and professional bliss. His first international show in Dubai was a sellout, and he is cherishing beautiful moments with his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala. While Faruqui had kept his wedding details under wraps, it looks like the comedian-rapper has finally mellowed down and is ready to share the happy news with his fans and the rest of the world.

Munawar Faruqui posts first picture with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala

While Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen have been giving subtle hints about their union on their respective social media page, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding their secret wedding. However, recently, Munawar posted a series of pictures and treated fans with his first picture with his wife Mehzabeen.

In the picture, Munawar and Mehzabeen can be seen gazing at the sky while standing hand-in-hand. Sharing the pictures, Munawar wrote, "W in life." The mention of 'W' can be speculated to stand for wife.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's first picture with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala:

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala's secret wedding

Munawar Faruqui reportedly married celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala secretly in Mumbai on May 26, 2024. While the details and information of Munawar's life partner were unknown, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Mehzabeen's face to the ardent readers and also informed them that this will be Coatwala's second marriage and that she is a mother of a ten-year-old daughter.

Reports suggest that Faruqui and Coatwala met professionally and later fell in love. The duo instantly decided to take their relationship to the next level. It has been reported that the duo met through Faruqui's close friend Hina Khan. There have been assumptions that Hina Khan was the only celebrity who attended Faruqui and Coatwala's wedding.



