Munawar Faruqui has been the talk of the town lately for tying the knot secretly for the second time. According to sources, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Pinkvilla exclusively reported details about Munawar Faruqui's rumored wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, and our sources stated that the duo met each other a few months ago. However, despite such reports doing rounds on the internet, the stand-up comedian has been mum.

Well, earlier today (May 29), Munawar shared a picture with his son on his Instagram story, and we spotted the former wearing a ring. So, does it mean that he confirmed his marriage indirectly?

Munawar Faruqui flaunting his wedding ring

Extending warm birthday wishes to his little son, Mikael, Munawar Faruqui dropped a sweet snapshot with his munchkin and wrote, "HBD (cake emoji) My (star emoji)." But what caught our attention was the wedding ring that he was wearing on his right hand.

Amid reports of him getting married for the second time, the Bigg Boss 17 winner showing off his ring might be seen as his indirect confirmation.

Have a look at the picture here:

For the uninitiated, the nikah of Munawar and Mehzabeen took place on May 26, 2024. The ceremony was attended by the close members of their family. Also, no phones were allowed inside the premises of the marriage function.

Talking about Mehzabeen Coatwala, she has closely worked with Dhanashree Verma during the latter's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 days. Pinkvilla's sources stated that she has a 10-year-old daughter and is a divorcee.

About Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui rose to popularity with his stint on Bigg Boss 17. On the show, he often made headlines owing to his personal life. Ayesha Khan, who entered as a wild card contestant, claimed that she shared a history with him. His association with his ex-girlfriend Nazila and separation from his first wife were candidly discussed both outside and inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Apart from the Salman Khan-hosted show, the stand-up comedian emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 1. There were reports of him participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi that year, but things apparently did not work out.

