Did Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar slap Isha Malviya during Udaariyaan shoot? Samarth Jurel opens up

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed multiple arguments between the contestants. At times, the fights turned so ugly that the participants went below the belt and passed lewd comments on each others’ personal lives. Former lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya entered the house together. While they tried to demonstrate a friendly bond, there have been instances when Abhishek and Isha did dig up old feuds. During one particular clash, Isha Malviya accused Abhishek Kumar of slapping her while they were doing Udaariyaan together. Now, Isha’s current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, who has been evicted from the BB17 house recently disclosed the truth behind Isha’s claim.

Samarth Jurel comments if Abhishek slapped Isha

In an interview with Indian Express, Samarth Jurel said that Abhishek Kumar’s mother refuted Isha Malviya’s allegations because ‘all parents tend to hide their children’s mistakes’. He claimed that Abhishek once took the actress alone on the sets of Udaariyaan and raised his hand on her.

Samarth stated, “Every allegation that Isha made is true. All parents hide their child’s mistakes, Abhishek’s mom did that too. I have seen so many chats of Isha where Abhishek has apologized to her. In one of the chats, he even asked her to send a picture of her eye that was bruised. He used to cry on video calls, so nothing is a lie. As far as other co-stars are concerned, nobody slaps in front of everyone, he took her alone and slapped her.”

Take a look at Samarth Jurel’s recent Instagram post:

During the family week, Abhishek Kumar’s mother made an entry in the controversial house and confronted Isha Malviya for her claims against her son. She also asked her to keep a distance from Abhishek.

Abhishek’s mother quoted, “When did I slap Abhishek in front of you? No TV was broken in our house. Please talk about the issues of the house. Why are you bringing outside matters here? If you cannot see him, maintain a distance. If you say ten things, he will say at least one.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 is marching towards its finale. As per the reports, the Salman Khan hosted show will telecast its grand finale on January 28. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this as of now.

