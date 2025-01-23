Did Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra take subtle dig at '12 saal wale dost' Vivian Dsena? Here's why we think so

Karan Veer Mehra has been basking in the success. The actor lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy during the grand finale that took place on January 19, 2025. After coming out of the controversial house, the actor thanked his supporters and also addressed the trolls and those unhappy with his win. And now, it seems like Mehra has taken a subtle dig at Vivian Dsena in his recent tweet.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Karan Veer Mehra expressed gratitude to his fans and wrote, "K haatho ki lakiro pe mukadar nahi hota hai Dosto ka pyaar ho toh Har shaqs mukadar ka Sikander hota hai' Just wanted to take a moment to thank all my fraternity, friends, peers for their love and constant support. Dil se thank you, mere sabhi Naye, puraney 10 “12” 15 saal wale dosto ko."

Take a look at the post here:

The note appeared to be a normal post until netizens noticed how the Bigg Boss 18 winner stressed upon the '12 saal wale dosto ko.' Hence, it appeared like the 46-year-old took a dig at Vivian Dsena, who emerged as the runner-up. Many users understood that Karan was talking about his friendship with the Madhubala actor.

If you are an ardent follower of Bigg Boss 18, you must have known the significance of the 12 years between Vivian and Karan. Time and again, the latter has stated that they have known each other for the last 12 years. On the other hand, Vivian clarified that they were not good friends but were on cordial terms, like just two actors working in the industry together.

Recently, Vivian Dsena and his wife hosted a grand success bash, celebrating his Bigg Boss journey. In the event, the cake stole away the limelight as it read, 'Kings win trophies, but legends win heart." Further, most of the former Bigg Boss 18 contestants marked their presence but Karan was not spotted at the party.

