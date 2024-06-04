Farman Haider came into the limelight after playing the lead role in Saavi Ki Savaari opposite Samridhii Shukla. Shedding light on his personal life, Farman was in a relationship with actress Juhi Singh Bajwa for five years. However, it is reported that Farman and Samridhii fell in love with each other while shooting for Saavi Ki Savaari.

Recently, when Juhi Singh Bajwa spoke to Times Now, she accused Samridhii Shukla of being the reason for her breakup with Farman Haider. Now, Farman got into a conversation with Times Now and addressed all allegations leveled by Juhi against him. He even spoke about Juhi blaming Samridhii for their breakup.

Did Juhi Singh Bajwa and Farman Haider break up because of Samridhii Shukla?

While talking to the publication, Farman Haider denied Samridhii Shukla being the reason for his breakup with Juhi Singh Bajwa. He stated, "If you want to know if Samridhii Shukla was the reason behind out breakup, I would say no."

The Saavi Ki Savaari actor continued, "I believe that no third person can ever interfere in a relationship. Every story has two sides. One is theirs, and one is mine." Farman added, "I feel I shouldn't disclose my personal life to anyone. Juhi is very lovely, good, and beautiful person."

Talking about his breakup, Farman said, "Two people come together by choice. And if, at some point, they feel that life together isn't meant to be, then those two can separate by choice."

Farman Haider opens up about his relationship with Juhi:

Farman Haider reveals that after parting ways with Juhi, they shared screen space in the show Aaina. However, considering their differences, they maintained distance from each other. He expressed how there would be romantic scenes in the show, which they had to do, and Juhi would be in front of him all day.

He shared that there are many memories, and he doesn't blame anyone. "So, there's no role of Samridhii in this scenario," concluded Farman.

Speaking about Samridhii Shukla, the actress is currently seen playing the lead role in the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She essays the role of Abhira and stars opposite Rohit Purohit. Samridhii was roped in after the show took a generation leap.

