Did Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar purchase 3 properties worth Rs 10.13 crore? REPORT

Popular star Gauhar Khan is one of the most famous actresses in the entertainment industry and is loved for her acting mettle. Over the years, Gauahar has proved her versatility in numerous projects and emerged as one of the bankable actors in the entertainment industry. Now, as per the recent reports, Gauahar has added another feather to her hat as she has purchased a lavish property in the plush area of Andheri West.

According to News 18, Gauahar Khan has purchased three properties in Versova, Andheri West, valued at Rs 10.13 crore, as indicated by property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). All three apartments are part of the same residential project. The report notes that one transaction, amounting to Rs 2.80 crore, was made solely in Gauahar's name, while the other two apartments were acquired jointly with her husband, Zaid Darbar.

Reports indicate that all transactions were registered in February 2025. The IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards reveal that Gauahar and Zaid have bought the properties in Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Versova.

Gauahar's apartment boasts a carpet area of 1,104.75 square feet (approximately 102.64 square meters) and a built-up area of 123.20 square meters (around 1,326.11 square feet). The agreement also includes one car parking space. This transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 13.98 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

In another transaction, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar jointly purchased two apartments within the same project. According to Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration records, the total cost of these two apartments was Rs 7.33 crore. Versova, located in Mumbai's western suburbs, is a well-connected residential micro-market with access to key commercial and entertainment hubs.

Speaking about Gauahar Khan, the actress has been a part of numerous shows, including Bigg Boss 7 and films. She was recently seen playing the lead role in the 1989 series Fauji's sequel. At present, Gauahar can be seen in the hit series Lovely Lolla.