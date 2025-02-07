Did Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast take a dig at Shark Tank India 4 with his recent vlog ‘Inke gaon mein deal…’?

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja recently made headlines on Shark Tank India 4 with his pitch for his protein powder brand, Beast Life. However, the discussion quickly shifted from his product to his multiple business ventures, raising doubts about his focus.

Now, in his latest vlog, Gaurav Taneja takes a different approach, showcasing his commitment to growing his dairy brand, Rozier, and supporting farmers. However, what caught our attention was the title of the vlog.

In his vlog titled “Inke Gaon Mein Deal Pakki Ho Gayi”, Gaurav Taneja takes viewers through villages in Rajasthan, where he works to onboard local farmers for milk sourcing. The title seems to be a subtle dig at his Shark Tank India 4 experience, where his ability to juggle multiple businesses was questioned.

Explaining his mission, Gaurav shares, “Many farmers in India are moving away from desi cows because they’re not getting the right value for their milk. Through Rozier, we want to build a community of farmers and help them understand the importance of desi cows. The good thing is that consumers appreciate their value, and we want to promote this further.”

He also highlights the challenges faced by rural communities, saying, “Our villages won’t develop just by building roads. We need to invest in our farmers.”

For the unversed, during his Shark Tank pitch, Gaurav Taneja, a popular YouTuber, had asked for ₹1 crore in exchange for 1% equity, but the Sharks were skeptical. Anupam Mittal, in particular, questioned his ability to dedicate enough time to his ventures, saying, “You can’t be a part-timer in startups. Indian entrepreneurs have too much passion to let a part-timer win.”

After the episode, Taneja made a vlog where he talked about his experience on the reality show and not securing a deal.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!