Did Gurucharan Singh meet Asit Modi to ask for Roshan Singh Sodhi's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actor's friend reveals

Gurucharan Singh's sudden disappearance left his fans worried, and now, the news about him being admitted to the hospital due to severe weakness has hit the headlines. The actor, known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also shared a video informing netizens about his health. In a recent interview, his friend, Bhakti Soni, revealed why Gurucharan approached Asit Kumarr Modi and gave insights into what they discussed.

On Vickey Lalwani's official YouTube channel, Bhakti Soni was asked if Asit Kumarr Modi refused to give any work to Gurucharan Singh. To this, she stated, "Unhone mujh se share ki thi yeh cheez ki woh gaye the tab yeh role ke liye nahi gaye the shayad se. Kyunki wahan pe jo dusre Sodhi ke character ko play kar rahe hain toh Gurucharan yeh nahi chaahte ki main kisi ko hata ke ohda wapas le lu."

(He had shared with me that he had gone, but perhaps he had not gone for this role. Because the other actor was playing the character of Sodhi, Gurucharan did not want to take back the position by removing someone).

She stated that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fame, asked Asit for work in the production department, but things did not work out. Further, when queried about whether his family has been suffering property disputes, Soni agreed.

Advertisement

Take a look at the latest social post shared by Gurucharan Singh here:

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. Since then, Balwinder Suri has been playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi. In his latest Instagram video, Gurucharan said, "Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai (My condition has gotten worse)."

The actor has been surviving on liquid and has not consumed solid food since May 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Gurucharan Singh collapsed due to…': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's friend shares insights into his health condition