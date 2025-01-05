Did Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma unfollow each other amid divorce rumors? Here's what we know

Dhanashree Verma, who appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as one of the contestants, and her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, are reportedly heading for divorce. For quite some time, there have been rumors claiming that their marriage is on the verge of ending their marriage. Yuzvendra's cryptic post fueled the speculations, and now, the couple has unfollowed each other on social media. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they weren't following each other on Instagram.

On searching Yuzvendra Chahal's name in Dhanashree Verma's following list on Instagram, the result showed, "No results found." It turned out to be the same when we checked whether the cricketer was following the choreographer.

Chahal took a significant step by removing all of his posts that featured his wife, Dhanashree. On the other hand, the latter's profile still contains several pictures that showcase moments shared with her husband.

Amid the separation speculations, the 34-year-old shared a cryptic note that read, "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always."

The recent news has sent waves of shock to the fans of Chahal and Dhanashree, with many hoping for a reconciliation. The couple, who exchanged vows in December 2020 in a lavish ceremony in Gurugram, had attracted a significant amount of media attention, showcasing a love story that enchanted many.

Fans admired their undeniable chemistry and the affectionate way they expressed their love publicly, celebrating each other's accomplishments. The Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer met the cricketer online during the Covid-19 lockdown days.

