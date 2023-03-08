Did Karan Kudrra take an indirect jibe at Tejasswi Prakash? Read Here

Ever since actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other, they have garnered a lot of attention for their PDA on social media. The actors never shy away from showing their love for each other. Recently, Karan took to social media to share the news of Tejasswi winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award with his dad. The adorable video where Karan and his dad express their excitement for the actress won many hearts. However, fans questioned their equation when Karan shared a message on Twitter after midnight yesterday which seem to be an indirect jibe at his girlfriend, Tejasswi.

Karan’s tweet

Yesterday, Karan took to his Twitter to share a ‘shayari’ that reads, “na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota.” Fans have shown their outrage in the Twitter thread. Everyone believes that the tweet hints at a response to Tejasswi. One fan wrote, “Congratulations @kkundrra u have successfully made a joke out of your relationship.” While another wrote, “I just want to say "Keep it Private" Please.” Some fans also blamed Karan for using social media to seek attention about every small issue and wrote, “If this is not attention seeking then idk what is ! Who comes to social media to shade his gf when he could have literally just picked his phone or cleared things out in person ?! Just making a mockery out of the relationship.Sick.”

Take a look at Karan's tweet here:

Reaction of fans

Some fans seem to think the tweet is Karan’s response to Tejasswi’s interview where she said that she makes the decision for herself to choose the roles and does not need Karan’s permission. But at the same time, she thinks about him before making a decision. While others think it is in relation to what Tejasswi said about her hit show. She had said that Naagin is doing better than two-hero shows on television. Many have defended the actress and commented, “She speaks her mind and doe not sugarcoat things.”

Tejasswi’s work front

Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6 for which the actress received a positive response from fans. The actress is the winner of Bigg Boss 15 and has been seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.



