Did Karan Kundrra take a jibe at his haters? Watch

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is in the news post his stint on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. In the show, his relationship with actress-Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash became the biggest highlight of the season. During his stint, the actor never shied away to share his unfiltered opinion and was loved by the audience for that. Not only on-screen but Karan is also known for his off-screen genuine personality. The actor never skips a chance to share his thoughts and opinion with his fans on often takes to his social media platform to express them.

Did Karan Kundrra take a jibe at his haters?

Well, it looks like Karan Kundrra just shared his thoughts today by penning a few wise lines for his haters. Karan took to his Instagram story and shared a video of him vibing on Laree Choote song as he was traveling in his car. In this clip, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor is seen wearing a red shirt and donning his black sunnies. Sharing this clip with his fans, Karan penned a cryptic note which read, "Duniya ko bass yahi khal raha..Toofan mei bhi.. hamara diya kyon jal raha.." This is not the first time Karan took an indirect jibe at others on social media.

Watch the video here-

On the personal front, Karan has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash for a long time now. The dup is often spotted in the city attending events, interviews, or spending quality time on dates. Theri fans adorably address them as TejRan, and they often dish out couple goals.

Karan Kundrra's professional front:

Over the years, Karan has proved his acting mettle in several shows and won the hearts of the audience with his persona and talent. Some of his shows include Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Bigg Boss 15, and many others. He even hosted several shows such as Gumrah – End Of Innocence, and Love School, and was also one of the gang leaders in the reality show MTV Roadies. Karan was last seen hosting the popular reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

He even featured in music videos such as Baarish Aayi Hain and Akhiyan. Karan is presently seen essaying the role of Veer in the hit show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in lead roles.

