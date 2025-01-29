Did Karan Veer Mehra’s friend Shilpa Shinde call his Bigg Boss 18 win 'fixed'? Actress says ‘Makers khud hi decide…’
In a recent interaction, actress Shilpa Shinde bashed the Bigg Boss makers and hinted that the winner of the reality show is fixed.
Bigg Boss 18 came to an end recently with popular television personality Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy, beating popular actor Vivian Dsena. There have been mixed reactions from celebrities and fans alike over this season’s winner. Shilpa Shinde, former Bigg Boss 11 winner, who is a close friend of Karan has now called out the makers of the controversial reality show.
Speaking to News18, Shilpa Shinde stated that the makers already fix the winner of Bigg Boss. In her words, "I don’t know, kuch logo ko pata chal gaya ki makers khud hi decide karte hain winner. Khud hi banate hain, apne ghar se uthakar late hain aur khud hi dikhate hain. (I don’t know, some people have found out that the makers themselves decide the winner. They create them, bring them from their own home, and show them as they want.)”
She added, “Toh channel ki jo bhi strategy hai, I think logon ko pata chal gayi hai. Aap ek limit tak logon ko ullu banaa sakte ho, uske baad nahin. (So whatever the channel’s strategy is, I think people have figured it out. You can fool people up to a certain limit, but not beyond that)."
Surprisingly, Shilpa Shinde supported Karan Veer Mehra in the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. They are good friends and were seen rooting for each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as well, in which Karan emerged as the winner.
Talking about Karan’s win, the actor entered the Bigg Boss 18 house immediately after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He impressed viewers with his smart game strategy, entertained them with his wit, and earned immense support from Bigg Boss 18 viewers, which ultimately made him the winner, beating two strong contenders—Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal.
After his win, many contestants including Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Muskan Bamne, Avinash Mishra, and others expressed that they hoped Dsena would lift the trophy.
