Did Karishma Tanna experience casting couch? Actress REVEALS

Karishma Tanna needs no introduction! The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for more than a decade and impresses the audience with her talent. It is her talent and passion owing to which she is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz industry. Over the years, Karishma has worked in several reality shows and often won hearts with her performance. The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming web show Scoop which will soon premiere on a digital platform.

Karishma Tanna talks about her casting couch experience:

Karishma Tanna has been doing several interviews to promote her series. Recently, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show. When she was asked whether she has ever faced a casting couch, Karishma said, "Yes, once, I have. I don't want to talk about it. But yes once I have. I just walked out so I didn't face much but first time experience hua tha." When asked if the experience affected her, Karishma replied, "No, I walked out so it made me strong."

About Scoop:

Inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, Scoop is created by Hansal Mehta and Thappad co-writer Mrunmayee Lagoo. It stars Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist, who becomes a murder suspect. The series will start streaming on June 2 on Netflix.

Karishma Tanna's professional life:

Karishma Tanna has had an illustrious career and she has worked in numerous shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkusum, Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Viraasat, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and more.

She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

The actress has also been a part of numerous films such as Grand Masti and Sanju. Karishma has also done several web shows such as Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabba, Guilty Minds, and more. She was last seen in the hit web series Hush Hush and essayed the role of Geeta Tehan in the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani to Karishma Tanna, list of all the winners of previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi