Did Krushna Abhishek ditch filmmaker Sajid Khan's film for The Kapil Sharma Show? Deets inside

Krushna Abhishek is all over the news after he returned to The Kapil Sharma Show as one of the most loved characters, Sapna. The show is one of the most popular shows and there’s no hiding the fact that Sapna makes it more entertaining. Fans were eagerly waiting for his return and now are excited to finally watch him on the show. It was their love that got Krushna Abhishek back on the show. Recently, he made a revelation about his love for the show.

Krushna Abhishek turns down a Sajid Khan movie

During his conversation with ETimes, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he turned down a film offer from director Sajid Khan to be part of the show. Talking about the incident, he shared, “There are issues; we have a yearly contract with the channel and have busy schedule.. like Sajid Khan had offered me the film he is shooting now. (But) it didn’t happen because of my dates. You can ask him, otherwise, I would have loved to work with him too.”

Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna made his exit from the show and didn’t return for the last season. However, this year, he made his comeback recently. Negotiations have been going on for months between Krushna and the show makers. And, after resolving all issues, the actor-comedian finally made a comeback. Krushna received a sweet welcome on the show. He even received a standing ovation from the audience, his team- Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.

Earlier this week, sharing a clip from the show, Krushna Abhishek wrote on his Instagram account, “Sapna is back. Thank u to my fan family for all the love. Love u @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @sumonachakravarti @deepak30000 @rajivthakur007 @banijayasia @sonytvofficial happy to be back, keep watching all the mad fun from this weekend”

