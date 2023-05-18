Did Krushna Abhishek hint at Sunil Grover's return to The Kapil Sharma Show? Find out

The Kapil Sharma Show team is an ensemble of talented stars who put forward their best versions to entertain the audience. Recently, Krushna Abhishek rejoined The Kapil Sharma Show after resolving agreement issues with the makers. Krushna is loved for his character Sapna, and his reentry into the show has just added the right amount of entertainment. In one of the show's latest episodes, Krushna was seen teasing Rajiv Thakur and mentioned that old people might reconsider joining the show again.

Krushna talks about Sunil's return:

Now, Krushna Abhishek has dropped a hunch on audience's favorite Sunil Grover's return to The Kapil Sharma Show. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Krushna was asked if Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Replying to this, Krushna said, "Why not? Kyu nahi hogi? Woh unke upar hai. Woh bhi bade kamaal ke kalakaar hain. Sunil ka main bahut bada fan hoon. Sunil bahut aacha perform karte hain. Mazza aayega jab hum sab log stage pe honge ek din, bhagwaan karre aaye. I am being very positive and aisa hona chhaiye.”

For the uninformed, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover became the hit duo of the show. Sunil was popular for playing Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Kapil and Sunil made headlines when reports of their argument surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, this fight led Sunil to exit the show and make headlines for his return every now and then.

About The Kapil Sharma Show:

The audience's favorite show also features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

