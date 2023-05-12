Did Nakuul Mehta CONFIRM his return with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3? Fans say 'The King is back'

Popular actor Nakuul Mehta is among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Along with entertaining the audience on-screen, Nakuul also keeps the audience engaged with his social media activities. The actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Disha Parmar. However, Nakuul and Disha both took an exit from the show after the makers introduced a 20-year leap.

Nakuul Mehta's new post:

Now there is a piece of good news for Nakuul Mehta's fans. The actor is all set to be back on TV screens by starring Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Several reports claimed that the actor will be back again with Disha Parmar for the third time. Now Nakuul has shared a new post on his social media handle and has dropped a hunch on his return. He shared a note which read, "What's that thing called when a player comes back to reclaim his retired jersey?" In the caption of this not, Nakuul dropped a 'heart emoticon.'

Take a look at his post here-

As soon as this post was up, fans and friends flooded Nakuul's comment section and expressed their excitement about his return. Leenesh Mattoo wrote, "OG is back @nakuulmehta," Kunal Jaisingh commented, "Woohooo Ram is back!!!" Karanvir Bohra also dropped a comment and wrote, "It's called THE KING IS BACK... Though i didn't retire, but yeah, time to get the jersey back."

Recently, at the premiere of U-Turn, Nakuul had hinted at him making a comeback soon. He told the media that there are a few things in the pipeline, and he will be making an announcement soon.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3:

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Nakuul Mehta will star opposite Disha Parmar for the third time in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 after Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Surprisingly, Disha and Nakuul will again be seen as Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 but with a new plot and storyline.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, starring Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai, is all set to go off-air on May 24.

