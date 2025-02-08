Did Rajat Dalal age-shame his Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra? Here’s why netizens think so

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal has often grabbed headlines for his controversies. It seems the fitness social media influencer is not leaving the spotlight anytime soon. He is back again under the public eye owing to his recent remarks about BB 18 co-contestants on Elvish Yadav’s podcast. He also made some comments on Karan Veer Mehra.

During the podcast, there was a segment where Elvish Yadav showed pictures of Bigg Boss 18 co-contestants, and Rajat Dalal reacted to them. Seeing Karan Veer Mehra’s picture, Dalal took a jibe at the actor’s age. He stated, “Pata nahi kya lagake itne jawan lagte hain. Bhai, aadmi itna buddha hain na, iska jo OTP ayega, iska age or OTP barabar. Dono 4 digit.”

(I don't know what he uses to look so young. Brother, this man is so old that his OTP and his age are the same; both are four digits.)

Many netizens slammed Rajat Dalal for his mean remarks and for age-shaming Karan Veer Mehra. Many took to the comment section of the podcast and expressed that they understand now why the audience voted for Karan instead of Rajat.

In the same conversation, he made unfiltered comments on Shilpa Shirodkar, calling her “neecha aadmi,” labeling Avinash Mishra “tharki,” and also remarked on Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena.

Seeing Eisha Singh’s picture, the Bigg Boss 18 fame replied, “Bhai, log ayese ladkiyon se shaadi isliye karte hain, taa ki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan badhiya maaj degi na. (People get married to such girls, so they don’t need to hire a maid. They can wash utensils.)”

However, it was the teaser of the podcast that made netizens call out Rajat for his mean comments. The statements about Eisha have been removed from the full-length podcast that Elvish Yadav uploaded.

