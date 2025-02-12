Did Ranveer Allahbadia and his alleged GF-actress Nikki Sharma really break up amid India's Got Latent controversy?

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is all over the news for all the wrong reasons. During his appearance on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent, Ranveer asked a vulgar question to a contestant that left everyone uncomfortable. Due to his controversial remark, the YouTuber is getting backlash on social media. This controversy seems to have affected his personal life as well. Reports suggest that Ranveer, who was allegedly dating actress Nikki Sharma, has broken up with her amid this row.

Now it seems like all is not well between the two. Their break-up news has been making headlines. This news erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia unfollowed Nikki Sharma on her Instagram. While a few reports claimed that Nikki has also unfollowed Ranveer, we noticed that the actress is still following the YouTuber and all his accounts.

Take a look at it here-

For the uninformed, Ranveer Allahbadia and Nikki Sharma's dating rumors have been doing rounds for a while now. A few months ago, they were reportedly vacationing together. Ranveer had also shared a few glimpses from his vacation, adding an emoji on the face of his girlfriend. But eagle-eyed fans were quick enough to spot that it was Nikki as she shared similar pictures from the same location at the same time.

However, neither Ranveer nor Nikki have ever commented on their relationship. According to the reports, rumors of the duo being in a relationship have been in the air for a year, but they remain tight-lipped.

Nikki Sharma is popularly known for her stint in Sasural Simar Ka, Brahmarakshas, Roop, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, and Mind The Malhotras. Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia is a popular podcaster.

At present, the YouTuber has landed himself in trouble after he passed a vulgar comment on parents s*x during his appearance on India's Got Latent. He asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have s*x for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?" This got immense backlash from several politicians, actors, social media users, and creators. An FIR has been lodged against Ranveer, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina and more.