Did Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Rajev Paul get married for the second time?

Rajev Paul is a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has appeared in numerous shows over the years. The actor has an active presence on social media and is closely connected to his fans. Rajev often shares his whereabouts with his followers and keeps them updated about his personal and professional life. Now it seems like the actor has entered a new phase in his life as he has announced his marriage on his Instagram handle.

Today, the Sasural Simar Ka 2 surprised fans as he shared a picture on his social media handle. In this photo, Rajev looks decked up in a golden sherwani, and opposite him, there is a woman decked up in an ivory outfit like a bride. The face of the bride is not visible in this snap. Sharing this photo, in the caption, Rajev wrote, "They say once bitten twice shy...But still..It's worth a try...Once again...all the vows...the rituals...Itne saare log shaadi kar rahe hai Koi Karwa Chauth mana raha hai...Well...now it's time.. Happiness for all." Fans and friends from the industry have flooded Rajev's comment section with congratulatory messages.