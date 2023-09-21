Did Tejasswi Prakash date Shivin Narang before Karan Kundrra? Actor REVEALS

Shivin Narang is doing great for himself. After doing remarkable work in the TV industry, the actor has spread his wings and is doing projects in Bollywood and other OTT platforms. Shivin also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. During the show, he was linked with co-contestant, Tejasswi Prakash. After the show, the duo also did a music video together which made the rumors mills churning about a probable romance between the two actors. However, the duo has always denied the buzz.

Shivin reveals if he dated Tejasswi before Karan

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Shivin Narang was asked if he dated Tejasswi Prakash before her current boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Shivin rubbished the question and said that they never dated and these things never even occurred while they were working on the same projects. He mentioned that he was always on very good terms with the Naagin 6 actress. Also, he stated that they used to laugh at their linkup rumor. Furthermore, in the interview, Shivin said that linking us with the actors one works has become a trend. He also joked that the Swaragini actress would kill him if she gets to hear about this.

Tejasswi Prakash's love life

Tejasswi Prakash kept her personal life private before Bigg Boss 15 happened. The actress fell in love with co-contestant, Karan Kundrra on the show. They braved many serious fights and allegations of fake love angles in the show and have been going strong for around two years. The duo are quite vocal about their love life and are often seen posting mushy posts and messages for each other. The duo worked together for many brands and a music video too. Tejasswi recently concluded the shoot for Naagin 6 while Kundrra wrapped up his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. While Tejasswi is yet to announce her new project, Kundrra will be seen Thank You For Coming.

Shivin Narang's journey in the industry so far

Shivin Narang rose to fame with his stint in Surveen Guggal- Topper of the Year and later bagged popular shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Internet Wala Love, and Beyhadh 2. He was a part of Amitabh Bachchan's movie, Goodbye, and a web series titled, Aakhri Sach starring Tamannah Bhatia.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pandya Store's Simran Budharup confirms break-up; says ‘we wanted different things in life’