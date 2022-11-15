Did Shubman Gill CONFESS to dating rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan on chat show Dil Diyan Gallan? Watch

Sara Ali Khan is among the bankable actresses in the young troupe in Bollywood. Her remarkable debut in Abhishek Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's film, Kedarnath raised hopes among the audience. While she grabs attention for her movie projects and brand endorsements, Sara's love life has always remained under scrutiny. The actress, who was previously in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan, is now in the news for dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill (23) will be seen gracing the chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan, hosted by Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. He looked effortlessly charming in black denim pants, a red printed shirt and all-red sneakers. In the new teaser promo shared by the channel, Sonam Bajwa questioned the young cricketer about who is the fittest actress in Bollywood, and without blinking his eye, Shubman took his rumoured girlfriend, Sara Ali Khan's name. Sonam shoots her second question, which leaves Shubman clean-bowled.

Shubman Gill blushes on hearing Sara Ali Khan's name Sonam Bajwa prodded if he is dating Sara Ali Khan, to which Shubman replied, "Maybe." Unsatisfied with his answer, the host said, "Sara ka sara sach bolo' and pressed on getting a definite answer. Blushing over her statement, Shubman smilingly said, "Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not.”

Shubman and Sara's secret Delhi outing A few months ago, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were seen exiting a hotel in Delhi, which added more fuel to their dating rumours. Prior to that, Sara was seen obliging her fans with selfies on her flight and then went to sit beside Shubman. Fans were convinced that they are one unit.

On Shubman Gill's birthday in September, he received a quirky birthday wish from his friend, Khushpreet Singh Aulakh that left tongues wagging. Sharing several photos of Shubman, he had written, ‘bahut Sara pyaar’ indirectly referring to Sara Ali Khan. Previous relationships of Shubman and Sara Sara Ali Khan was previously in a relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-actor Kartik Aaryan. However, their relationship went kaput and the actress was vocal about it in Koffee With Karan Season 7. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, dated veteran Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Talking about the Punjabi chat show, created by Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Dil Diyan Gallan airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on ZEE Punjabi.

