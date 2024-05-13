Uorfi Javed often hits the headlines for her sartorial picks and unique wardrobe collections. Her bold style sparks discussions on social media platforms. Owing to her outfits, the Internet personality has several critics and numerous supporters at the same time. Nevertheless, Uorfi knows how to make heads turn, and yet again, she has managed to grab attention with her latest social media post.

Earlier today (May 13), the Bigg Boss OTT fame shared a picture flaunting her shaved head look. The snapshot has left her fans surprised, and they're wondering whether Uorfi just got bald.

Did Uorfi Javed actually shave her head?

Just a few hours ago, Uorfi Javed shared a picture of herself with a shaved head look. Ditching the regular concept of words in her caption, she dropped a bald head emoji. The photo shows her dressed in a lavender-like tank top and wearing a pendant. However, it was her shaved head look that left her fans bewildered and shocked.

Have a look at her post here:

Fans' reaction

As soon as the photo was shared online, the comments section brimmed with varied reactions from the people. One of the netizens mentioned, "I hope its only a filter." Another one commented, "Filter hai na urfi." Tanuj Virwani, who is hosting Splitsvilla 15 along with Sunny Leone, commented, "Wtffff woahhhhh did u actually do this !!!!"

Uorfi Javed's bikini look

Before dropping her bald picture, Uorfi Javed delighted her fans with sizzling snaps in a blue bikini. Like every other time, her post went viral in no time, and the snapshots had her flaunting her body curves confidently. In the poolside pictures, the ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore a chic asymmetrical neckline bikini with sheer panels.

Look at the post here:

About Uorfi Javed's work front

Uorfi rose to popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT. She was seen in shows like Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and more. Currently, she is the Mischief Queen in Splitsvilla X5. However, what makes Uorfi a part of the news is her distinctive fashion sense.

