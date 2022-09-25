DID Super Moms Finale Promo: Rashmika Mandanna makes Govinda dance to her popular song 'Saami Saami'

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who stun the audiences with their performances every weekend. After a successful season, DID Super Moms is all set to go off air and will announce the winner of the season today in the Grand Finale episode. In the Finale episode, popular actress Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood legend Govinda will be seen making an appearance on the show.

Today, Zee TV shared a new promo of DID Super Moms Grand Finale on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Rashmika Mandanna and Govinda setting the stage on fire with their outstanding performance on Pushpa's song 'Saami Saami'. While Rashmika looks gorgeous like always in a golden ethnic outfit, Govinda looks handsome in an all-black look. At the end of the promo, we see Remo Dsouza and Bhagyashree cheering and applauding their performance.