DID Super Moms: Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree shake a leg on ‘Pinga’; PICS

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make special appearances on the stage of the show to promote their films. The Super Moms have amazed one and all with their wonderful performances and as the show is coming closer to announcing its winner, the upcoming ‘Farewell Special’ episode has lots of fun and exciting performances for its viewers.

While all the super moms are putting their best foot forward to entertain the audience as well as the judges, it was contestant Anila’s performance that won everyone’s hearts. Anila’s spectacular dance performance to Remo Dsouza’s choreographed song ‘Pinga’ was so good that it made the judges get off their seats, go on stage and shake a leg to the hook step of the song. Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree, and Remo Dsouza gave a spontaneous performance and synced perfectly with each other.