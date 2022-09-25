DID Super Moms Season 3 Winner Varsha Bumra: Never thought that I'll ever reach here in life

"My life has changed completely and never in my dreams did I think that I will ever reach this stage in my life. I can't express in words how happy my family and I are. We started from scratch and after reaching here, I danced with Vartika Jha , which indeed was a dream come true!" exclaimed Varsha Bumra.

The dance reality show, DID Super Moms Season 3 , judged by Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree culminated with a Grand Finale episode on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Contestant Varsha Bumra from Haryana, won the show, and took home the cash prize of Rs. 7.5 lakhs (5 lakhs by Zee TV and 2.5 lakhs by Everest brand). After winning this coveted title, Pinkvilla reached out to Varsha and had a heartwarming conversation about her win.

When asked about her family's reaction to her win, Varsha joked, "My husband is happier than my son, and my son is happier than my husband (laughs)."

Adding further, Varsha Bumra shared, "It was a huge thing to perform in front of the judges Remo Dsouza , Urmila Matondkar, and Bhagyashree. I had the fortune to dance with my dance guru Vartika Jha and to see her for real. I am overflowing with happiness." For the unversed, Varsha Bhumra learned to dance by watching Vartika Jha's videos on YouTube.

While Varsha, who earlier worked as a daily wage labourer is excited about her win, at the same time, she's also nervous about started her life's second innings. She said, "I am immensely happy but at the same time, I'm even scared to start the new innings of my life. I am scared because I don't know how will my career be in the industry and happy because I am getting a chance to move ahead in life in the choreography field, which I began after watching Vartika ma'am's journey."

Varsha on how she will use her cash prize

"I will use the cash prize for my son's education, to fulfill his needs and wants. I would want to build a solid future and career for my son. My happiness lies in his happiness. Also, I would want to buy a new house as we are currently living in a small rented room," said DID Super Moms Season 3 winner.

Varsha on Mika Singh sponsoring her son's education

Talking about this, she said, "My heart was filled with utmost gratitude for Mika Singh for taking the responsibility of sponsoring my son's education. I was filled with joy to see that he thought of supporting people like us, who come from financially compromised backgrounds. He also said that after reaching Haryana, let me know in which school you want to get your son's admission done, I will do it. No matter how much I thank him, it's always going to be less in comparison to the help he has offered us."

Varsha on DID Super Moms Season 3

"It has changed my life entirely. Vartika ma'am, my guru, was very happy when I won the show and she said that I am here because of my hard work but it's because of everyone's support that I reached here," concluded Varsha Bumra.

