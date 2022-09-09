Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma official with this birthday post?

Surbhi Chandna is one of the A-list actors in the tinsel town and has always had her work do all the talking. While she may not have been linked to her co-actors, Surbhi was rumoured to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumours started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year. And, this year, too, is no different.

Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. The Sherdil Shergill actress dropped an 'infinity' emoji with this caption, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy" and an evil eye emoji. In the picture, Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow sleeveless top and a necklace while Karan exudes smartness in a white t-shirt. The actress added a funny birthday song 'Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal' for Karnn Sharma.