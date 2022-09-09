Did Surbhi Chandna make her relationship with Karnn Sharma official with this birthday post?
Surbhi Chandna's special post for rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma is all things love.
Surbhi Chandna is one of the A-list actors in the tinsel town and has always had her work do all the talking. While she may not have been linked to her co-actors, Surbhi was rumoured to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumours started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year. And, this year, too, is no different.
Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. The Sherdil Shergill actress dropped an 'infinity' emoji with this caption, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy" and an evil eye emoji. In the picture, Surbhi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a yellow sleeveless top and a necklace while Karan exudes smartness in a white t-shirt. The actress added a funny birthday song 'Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal' for Karnn Sharma.
Check out her Instagram post right here:
Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz co-actor and close friend Mansi Srivastava also wished Karnn. She wrote, "@karnnrsharma (with fire emojis) bday boy (high five emojis)." Yoga instructor Sarvesh Shashi and director Siddharth P Malhotra also dropped their wishes for Karnn Sharma.
Surbhi Chandna's fans are equally excited about this post and can't stop gushing about how the duo looks beautiful together. On the other hand, Karnn Sharma's pinned post is a photograph of himself with Surbhi Chandna. The caption reads, "No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever."
Check out the post here:
Karnn Sharma's Instagram is filled with rare pictures of the duo from date nights, and brunch outings back in 2016. In one of the pictures, Asha Negi is also a part of the group.
Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh credits Ginni Chatrath for Kapil Sharma’s sartorial transformation