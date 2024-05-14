Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been eagerly waiting for Dayaben's return to the show. Ever since Disha Vakani took maternity leave in 2017, the audiences have been impatiently awaiting her comeback. The makers have been extensively auditioning many for the character of Dayaben. Now, as per Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's interview, the makers of the sitcom had finalised a 28-year-old for Dayaben's character.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talks about Disha Vakani's replacement:

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke about Dayaben's return and revealed how the makers did finalize a girl after several auditions. The actress shared that for the past three years, the makers have auditioned a girl who lives in Delhi and they call her from there to Mumbai for the auditions.

Revealing why she wasn't finalized, Jennifer stated that the makers thought she looked even younger than Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni's character).

Why is Disha Vakani not returning?

Speaking about Disha Vakani not returning on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared how Disha and the makers of the show had some time issues. Explaining in detail, the actress mentioned that Disha wanted to work for 6-7 hours while Asit Modi wanted her to shoot for 10 hours.

Jennifer mentioned that eventually Disha and Asit came down to 9 hours and she was supposed to return. Jennifer disclosed that she heard that Disha didn't want to shoot on Saturdays and Sundays and didn't want to do night shoot. The actress says that Disha even visited the sets and told everyone that she would resume shooting but didn't return after that.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the iconic sitcom has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now. Each character of the show has a special corner in the hearts of the viewers.

On the occasion of completing 15 years of successfully entertaining the viewers, producer Asit Modi made a big announcement that he would be soon bringing back fans' favorite Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Fans were disappointed when the entering of Dayaben was delayed again.

Speaking about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, the actress took an abrupt exit from the sitcom in 2022 after leveling serious allegations at show producer Asit Modi and other team members.

