Did Varun Sood take an indirect dig at ex-gf Divya Agarwal's open letter to Anurag Kashyap?

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has been a part of several reality shows. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. Besides this, she enjoys a massive fan following and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. A few days back, the actress made headlines as her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s sister asked the former to return their family jewellery. Recently, she posted a video on her social media handle asking filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to give her work opportunities. Well, today Varun shared a cryptic post on his Twitter handle and we wonder if it’s reaction to Divya’s open letter To Anurag.

Varun Sood’s indirect dig at ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal’s video

For the unversed, recently Divya took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen giving an open letter to ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In the video, she can be quoted saying ‘I am getting a lot of work but I don't want that kind of work. I want this kind of work. The work that you do. So sir this is an open letter. Please tell me how to go about it and all the people that follow me, please help me reach out to him through this open letter.’ Now, Varun Sood took to his Twitter handle and posted a funny GIF of Rajpal Yadav. However, he clarified in another tweet that it’s his reaction to Mumbai’s traffic but many were quick to guess that he took an indirect dig at Divya’s video. A user even wrote ‘One user wrote, "Exactly my reaction to Divya’s post.’

Check out here

Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal's past relationship

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal were in a live-in relationship for almost four years, and both their families were also involved. The duo even purchased a house together and had marriage on their minds. However, their relationship went kaput and they announced their separation on social media. Their breakup left many of their fans heartbroken. Varun and Divya met each other on a reality show, Ace of Space.

