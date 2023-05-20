Did Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod REJECT Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss' offer?

Popular telly actress Pranali Rathod is among the most well-known celebrity in the industry. The actress rose to fame instantly after she stepped in to essay the role of Akshara Goenka Birla in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the longest-running and most loved daily soaps on Indian Television. Pranali got roped in opposite Harshad Chopda, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the audience. The couple is adorably addressed as 'AbhiRa' by their fans, who root for them ardently.

Pranali Rathod on rejecting reality shows

It is not unusual for TV actors to participate in reality shows. Over the years, several TV actors participated in popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and others. Since her debut on television in 2018, Pranali has been seen in several Television serials. Among all the TV serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proved to be a major turning point in her career. Recently, during a media interaction, Pranali opened up on why she stays away from reality shows. It seems she got offers to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss, but she turned them down. The actress said, "Currently, I am doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and I am busy with it. I don’t have time for a reality show and hence, I have rejected the offers.”

Pranali Rathod made her debut with Pyaar Pehli Baar where she was seen in the first episode Following her debut, the actress has been seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Barrister Babu and other dramas. She made her debut in the OTT space with Chutzpah where she is seen as Richa.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Along with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, the show also stars Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in pivotal roles. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

