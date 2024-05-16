Radhika Gupta is a prominent figure in the Indian financial sector, currently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She has had a remarkable journey, and her story is an inspiration to thousands of women across the globe. While we all know her as the queen in the world of finance, did you know about her love for cooking?

In fact, she enjoys cooking so much that her first entrepreneurial venture began because of her love for culinary skills. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know more about the Shark's venture during the college days.

Radhika Gupta's first entrepreneurial venture

In a recent interaction with Mashable India, Radhika Gupta shared that her first venture was a restaurant. "Most people don't know about this: my first entrepreneurial venture was a restaurant in college. During my college days in the US, the dorm food was terrible in the first year. But, in the 2nd year, we had access to the kitchen," shared the Shark Tank India 3 judge.

Although she didn't know how to cook, she and her roommate used to call their mothers and make a few dishes. However, the boys of the class would steal the food from their room, and they decided to turn this into a business. Justifying her actions, she jokes, "I'm a baniya, and we make everything into business." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out Radhika Gupta's post with her son here:

The name of their restaurant was called Mirch Madness, which was inspired by an American company. For USD 5, they used to sell roti, chawal, sabzi, dal, and dahi, and a dollar extra for non-veg items. The Shark further talked about balancing studies and her business, saying, "Our only competition was college pizza, and our food was better than pizza. I used to make the rotis myself; every night, after completing my studies, I would make at least 100 to 200 rotis."

Talking about her passion for cooking, she concluded that she doesn't have much time now, and she only cooks for her son, Remy, occasionally.

Well, who would have known the woman who sells SIPs for a living used to sell rotis in college?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more interesting updates!

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma radiates elegance in blue and white ensemble; leaves fans in awe