Did you know American actor Kal Penn was hooked on Saath Nibhana Saathiya? Says, ‘You’re washing your laptop?’

Hollywood actor Kal Penn, known for films like Harold & Kumar and The Namesake, recently revealed a surprising obsession; he was addicted to the Indian TV drama Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Yes, you read that right. The actor, who has a deep love for India, shared this fun fact during his visit to the Jaipur Literature Festival in Rajasthan.

Kal Penn, who frequently visits India for work and family, opened up about his interest in Hindi films and TV shows. He mentioned enjoying movies by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, as well as the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, his confession about Saath Nibhana Saathiya took everyone by surprise.

Speaking about his love for the show, Penn said, “There was a show called Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which was also available in the USA. It was subtitled, and I just got hooked on the whole Kokila Ben-Saas-Bahu thing! Like, you’re washing your laptop, girl? Come on! It’s addictive.”

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is a household name in India, famous for its dramatic storylines and over-the-top moments. The show became even more popular in meme culture, especially with the viral “Rasode mein kaun tha?” scene that took the internet by storm. The serial’s characters– Ahem ji, Gopi bahu, and Kokila ben became meme legends. Penn even joked about being open to making a cameo in such shows.

In November last year, Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, visited the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and met the actors. He visited the Gokuldham society and interacted with all actors. Sharing his excitement upon visiting the sets, he said, "I love this show. I was really excited to come when you invited me. It's one of the most-watched shows in the world."

