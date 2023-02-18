Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was skeptical about hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati?
Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched reality shows. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur opens up about convincing Amitabh Bachchan to host the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati debuted in 2000 and concluded its 14th season in December 2022. The Amitabh Bachhan-hosted show is one of the most loved and watched reality shows on Indian television. The actor has hosted all but one season - the third - which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Although SRK brought his own style to the show, the constant comparison with Big B led the show makers to get Amitabh Bachchan back for the following seasons. While we are used to seeing Big B as the show presenter, what many of us do not know is he was unsure of hosting the TV show.
Recently, in an interview, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur revealed that he was a small part of the team that helped launch Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Although he was a junior back then and was not part of the big meetings, he heard what went in them afterward. He shared that Amitabh Bachchan was already a huge star and a big name in the industry, so there was skepticism about casting the star in a TV show.
The flight to London
Sidharth said, “At that time, television was not the television of today. But Sameer managed to convince him that this would be the great next step in his career. They actually made a trip to London to the sets of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and saw the way that Regis Philbin did it, and the format… And there was a commitment that Sameer made to Mr. Bachchan, that it will be done in exactly the same way, with the same finesse, sophistication. And Mr. Bachchan, in every episode that you watch, he has almost the same level of energy as he had in that first one.”
Sameer Nair, the then CEO of Star Plus, recalled in another interview, “On the flight back Mr Bachchan finally said yes, and we were on. We erected a set for KBC identical to the one for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. We didn’t cut any corners.”
