Did you know Ashneer Grover rejected Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors? Here's why

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer was not a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Earlier, Ashneer was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3 and he took to his social media handle to address the issue. Recently, the entrepreneur in a podcast shared an anecdote about Virat Kohli that he once rejected the cricketer as a brand ambassador and here’s the reason.

Ashneer Grover rejects Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors

Recently, in an interview Ashneer revealed that once he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers and he told them that he wanted the name of his brand plastered on the back of players’ jerseys. The broker however rejected the idea and asked him to make celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors for certain amount. Ashneer said, “I said do that. We will take Virat Kohli. They quoted one amount. Won't disclose the amount, Virat Kohli will take offense. Then he said he would include Anushka. I said we don't want the Manyavar advertisement... then I told him what if we halve the amount and hire 11 players for the money. And that's the deal that was finalised.” Furthermore, he said that he told the same story to Virat and the latter replied that he did good business.

Ashneer Grover's journey in Shark Tank India 1

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Though Ashneer's absence is immensely missed in the show's second season, the former shark has managed to stay connected to his fans by appearing on talk shows and podcasts and sharing his side of the story on several topics.

ALSO READ: Why did former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover say he doesn't 'need a show anymore'? Find out