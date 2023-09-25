Did you know Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa didn't charge for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Here's WHY

Popular celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the most talented duos of the entertainment world. Recently, Bharti Singh appeared on Faisal Shaikh's chat show and was his fourth guest. Faisal Shaikh popularly known as Mr. Faisu has been inviting popular celebs as guests on his recently launched talk show. They spoke about the industry, about their early lives and professional lives. In a fun segment, Faisal Shaikh was supposed to read out a rumor about Bharti Singh and she was supposed to confirm whether it was true or not. There was a rumor which was, "Bharti didn't charge for the cameo role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani instead she paid Karan Johar?"

Bharti Singh revealed why she didn't charge:

After hearing this rumour about herself, Bharti Singh bursts out in laughter. She then revealed why she didn't charge for Karan Johar's directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She said, "No, no we didn't charge from him. They offered us a whole commercial but we didn't charge. But when we reached the shooting location and when we went inside the van, so what we were going to charge, prizes worth more than that were kept in our vanity. They gave us so much love that we got emotional. And we thought it's just 1-2 day shoot so why charge?"

Here's a glimpse of Faisal and Bharti's interview here-

She continued, "I have done many shows with Karan sir so we are like brother and sister. Karan sir told me to tell my charge but when I reached there, there were branded LV bags and many boxes. I thought it must be a parcel from someone but someone told me that sir had kept it for us. Haarsh came running and told me that there were many boxes in his vanity as well. I respect him (Karan Johar) a lot."

For the uninformed, several telly actors like Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Singh, Sriti Jha were seen playing cameo roles along with Bharti and Haarsh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Speaking about Faisal Shaikh's show, several celebs like Jannat Zubair, Shiv Thakare and Sunidhi Chauhan have so far appeared on his chat show.

