Did you know Bharti Singh revealed pregnancy to her family members after four months? Here’s Why

Bharti Singh, one of the most loved celebrities in the television industry, gave birth to a son, Laksh, on April 3, 2022. Her son has a separate fanbase owing to his cute antics that Bharti Singh shares in her vlogs.

Now, in a recent interaction with new mom Rubina Dilaik, the comedienne looked back at her pregnancy journey. She made some interesting revelations that she went through during the phase.

Bharti Singh on why she revealed her pregnancy to family members after four months

The comedienne shared that she grew up watching pregnant women working in Punjab, even during pregnancy. But when she shifted to Mumbai, she saw a shift in the culture and saw pregnant women not working. She believes women who continue working during pregnancy give birth to healthier babies, and Rubina Dilaik agrees.

Bharti Singh shared, “Toh meine ye socha tha ki jab mein pregnant houngi na, mein kisike bhi help nahi lungi. Mein khud karungi kyunki jo akeli rehti hain wo khud hi karti hain. (I had thought when I'd be pregnant, I wouldn't take anybody's help and do everything on my own. After all, those who live alone manage everything on their own)."

Check out Bharti Singh's video with son Gola:

Advertisement

Further, talking about her pregnancy journey, she added, "Jab mein pregnant hui thi, four mahine taak na hi maike ko pata tha na hi sasural ko. Toh mein jab leke gayi cake jisme ek blue joota tha, unko laga kiska birthday hein. Mera niece ko pata chal gaya..(I didn't tell any of my in-laws or my mother about my pregnancy for four months. So, one day, I took a cake with a blue shoe to my mother, and she asked me whose birthday it was. But my niece realized...)."

Talking about why she did it, the comedienne shared that her mother reacted as soon as she got to know that she was working during pregnancy. Talking about her mother's reaction, she said, "4 mahine taak tu kaam kar rahi thi, aur kisiko nahi batayi, gir jaati, ye wo. Meine kaha isi liye meine nahi boli. Ye sab bolne wala koi tha nahi aab take. (You have been working for the last four months and haven't told anybody. You could have fallen...I told her this is the reason why I didn't tell anyone)."

Bharti Singh appeared as a guest on Rubina Dilaik's show, Kisine Battaya Nahi, and the two talked about pregnancy and the beautiful journey that mom-to-be goes through.

ALSO READ: 'It was surprise for me': Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma on Rekha attending her and Neil Bhatt's wedding