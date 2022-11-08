Did you know Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta is proud owner of these two luxury cars?

Tina Datta is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with the telly show Uttaran. She is presently seen as one of the contestants of the entertainer reality show Bigg Boss 16 , which is hosted by Salman Khan. She is among the strongest contestants of the season and her closeness to Shalin Bhanot has also become quite popular among her fans. The actress is seen taking her stand in every situation and she also supports her friends when needed.

Tina Datta made her television debut at the young age of five with the show Sister Nivedita. She also worked in Hindi and Bengali movies like Pita Matar Santaan, Dus Number Bari and Sagarkanya. She also acted in Bengali television series like Khela. She also acted in Rituparno Ghosh's film Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai. She played young Lalita in the 2005 popular movie Parineeta. Tina starred in the famous TV Uttaran as Ichcha which earned her widespread fame. After that, she was seen in Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, and presently she is seen in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Tina Datta is very fond of luxury cars and she is the proud owner of two 4 wheelers.

Toyota Fortuner

First car which Tina Datta owns is Toyota Fortuner, which costs approx. 35 lakhs. The Toyota Fortuner has 1 Diesel Engine and 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Diesel engine is 2755 cc while the Petrol engine is 2694 cc. It is available with Automatic & Manual transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Fortuner has a mileage of . The Fortuner is a 7 seater 4 cylinder car and has length of 4795mm, width of 1855mm and a wheelbase of 2745.