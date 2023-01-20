Did you know Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta once worked in a call center? See his career timeline

Ankit Gupta is one of the popular names in the telly industry and has a huge fan base. The actor has starred in numerous shows and rose to stardom owing to his exceptional acting prowess. Known for his stint in the popular show Udaariyaan, Ankit has had an illustrious career in the telly sector and is popular among the masses. Ankit was last seen as a contestant in Salman Khan hosted hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. In the show, Ankit was loved by the audience for his calm demeanor and his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the talk of the town. He was also praised by the audience for being a supportive friend. Born and brought up in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Ankit completed his education at IPEC Engineering College. Ankit is a very reserved and solitary person. Speaking about his journey, the actor struggled in his initial days and also starred in several small projects before bagging big roles. The actor is now all set to feature in another show titled ‘Junooniyatt’ which will air on Colors TV. As Ankit Gupta is gearing up for a new project, let's look at his career timeline and the times when he won hearts with his performance.

Ankit Gupta's career timeline: After completing his education, Ankit started taking tuition to earn money. Before stepping into the showbiz world, Ankit worked in a call center for a while. Ankit then decided to do modeling and moved to Delhi to make a career in it. After modeling, the actor decided to shift to Mumbai and stepped into the entertainment industry to make a career in acting. In 2012, he made his acting debut as Dr. Abhishek Kumar in the Colors TV serial Balika Vadhu. In the same year, he appeared in the Hindi film Tutiya Dil as Nalender Yadav. In 2013, Ankit also starred in Oye Jassie. However, in 2014, he rose to fame after essaying the role of Parth Kashyap in the hit show Sadda Haq. Soon after this, success kissed his feet and the actor appeared in several shows and did recurring roles such as Begusarai (2016), Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2017), Mayavi Maling (2018), Laal Ishq (2019) among others. Ankit then bagged a role in the hit show Kundali Bhagya and essayed the role of Pawan Malhotra. The actor has also starred in several web shows such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. Ankit climbed the success ladder when he signed the hit show Udaariyaan after rejecting it three times. For the unversed, Ankit had denied the show three times but later his friends convince him to take it up. He essayed Fateh Singh Virk in Udaariyaan and was paired with Priyanka Singh Choudhary. Their pairing became a rage and the two were adorably addressed as 'FaTejo' by fans.

About Ankit's new show 'Junooniyatt': Ankit Gupta is now gearing up for his upcoming show Junooniyatt. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, Junooniyatt revolves around three music aspirants, their journey, and how they fall in love. The makers recently released the promos featuring Ankit Gupta, Neha Rana, and Gautam Singh Vig. After the promo was out, Ankit shared a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle to thank his fans and the channel for once again giving him the chance to prove himself on the screen. Sharing some BTS pictures, he wrote, "After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music called Junooniyatt. This is my third association with COLORS, which is like home, and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan, a show that struck a chord with viewers and marked a milestone in my journey as an actor. The audience has showered so much love on me throughout my career and I hope the streak continues with this show." Ankit Gupta on his eviction from Bigg Boss 16: In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said 'I don't think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house.' Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the show airs from Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM on COLORS and Voot.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana look promising in the promo; Check BTS pics