Did you know Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is Ian Somerhalder aka Damon Salvatore's fan?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is in the news since she entered Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 and became the audience's favorite. Post her stint in the show, the actress is riding high on success and also treating her fans on social media with glamorous photos and videos. Her fans also shower love on her posts and adore her down-to-earth behavior. Today Priyanka proved that she is also a fan of The Vampire Diaries just like us, and expressed her love for the handsome hunk Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new VIDEO:

A few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the audio says, "Don't flirt with him" to which Priyanka says, "I'm not going to flir..' and we see Ian Somerhalder, that is Damon Salvatore's smiling face. The Bigg Boss 16 fame is seen wearing a white crisscross neckline top. Sharing this video, Priyanka wrote, "Oooppsss!!! couldn’t help it after his smile #damonsalvatore." Priyanka's friend Rajiv Adatia was quick enough to comment on her post and wrote, "(laughing emoticons) I can’t!!! Im having visuals (laughing emoticons)."

Watch the video here-

Speaking about her Bigg Boss 16 journey, the actress did not lift the trophy but definitely won many hearts with her down-to-earth and genuine nature. While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. She was among the top 5 finalists and was eliminated after reaching the top 3.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta. There are several rumors that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directional. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Recent reports also claim that Priyanka will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 but it is not yet confirmed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bekaboo actor Shalin Bhanot's REPLY to being slammed every week on Bigg Boss 16 is SURPRISING