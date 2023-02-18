Did you know Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam used to deliver cylinders during her childhood?

After four months of drama and excitement unfolding on screen, Bigg Boss 16 wrapped up with MC Stan as the winner of the season. The top 5 contestants to reach the Grand Finale included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam. Among these 5, Archana Gautam stood out since the beginning of the season for getting off on the wrong foot with the contestants. The actor-turned-politician made it to headlines almost every week in the past months. However, the actor recently opened up about her family's financial crisis during her childhood in a new interview. She said she delivered empty cylinders for as low as ten to twenty rupees to make a living.

In a recent interview, Archana said ‘While growing up our financial condition wasn't well. I started delivering empty cylinders in exchange of ₹10-20 on a bike or cycle.’ Talking about her first job, she said ‘My first job was of a tele-caller which got me ₹6,000 but I couldn't get crack a deal as my English wasn't good. They fired me and eventually I got other jobs.’ She also said that the last company she was working in got shut which forced her to return to her hometown Meerut where she ended up participating in the Ravi Kishan-show.

About Archana Gautam

Archana grabbed attention after starring in ETV's Sales Ka Baazigar which starred Ravi Kishan. Archana rose to fame after her Bigg Boss 16 stint. She finished as the 3rd runner-up of the season with MC Stan taking home the winner's title. Although she pulled off some nasty stunts on Bigg Boss 16, her fans never left her side. The actress got into some ugly fights with her housemates, used foul language on the show, and got rebuked by the host Salman Khan on several occasions. However, her fans loved and supported her and that’s what counts for Archana.