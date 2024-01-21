Did you know Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya have a YouTube channel named Abhisha?

Bigg Boss 17 is in its final week. The show has garnered enough headlines for troubled relations between the participants. Ex-lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya entered the show together and began arguing over their past relationship from the stage itself. While their fights became the talk of the town in recent times, there was a period when Abhishek and Isha Malviya were deeply in love with each other. During that phase, they even started a YouTube channel and titled it Abhisha.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s YouTube channel

Like many other celebrities, former lovers and current Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya also tried their hands at vlogging through YouTube. They created a channel named Abhisha around three years ago. This joint venture of Abhishek and Isha gives a glimpse into the time when they were in a happy space with each other. It has several videos featuring Abhishek and Isha having fun on the sets of their show, Udaariyaan.

In one of the vlogs uploaded on the channel, Abhishek is seen introducing Isha to his family while in some other, the ex-lovebirds are seen enjoying a vacation in hilly areas of Himachal having dinner dates, shopping for Diwali together, and buying stuff for each other.

Here are some glimpses from Abhishek and Isha’s vlogs:

About Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s Bigg Boss 17 journey

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya met and fell in love with each other while shooting for Udaariyaan. They dated for a while before parting ways on an ugly note. Isha claimed that Abhishek became aggressive and violent with her on multiple occasions. At present, Isha is seeing actor and eliminated BB17 participant, Samarth Jurel.

On several instances during their stay inside the controversial Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek and Isha attacked each other on a personal level. In one of the heated arguments, Abhishek went on to slap Isha’s boyfriend, Samarth. As a consequence of his action towards Samarth Jurel, Abhishek was evicted from the show. He re-entered the show on popular demand.

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are among the top contenders for the BB17 trophy along with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

