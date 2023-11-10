Did you know Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande's real name and her dream was never to become an actress?

Ankita Lokhande is currently grabbing eyeballs for her stint in Bigg Boss 17. She entered the show with her businessman-husband Vicky Jain. While fans are aware of her life after she ventured into showbiz, her story before entering the world of entertainment is still unknown. Let’s find out about Ankita’s real name, educational background, and destiny that brought her to acting.

Ankita Lokhande’s real name is Tanuja

The real name of Ankita Lokhande is Tanuja Lokhande. As per the reports, Ankita is her nickname. She decided to use this name when she entered the television industry. The actress hails from Indore. Her father Shashikant Lokhande is a banker while her mother Vandana is a teacher. She completed her graduation from her hometown only.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s latest Instagram post:

Ankita Lokhande was never interested in becoming an actress

Reports suggest that Ankita Lokhande was never interested in acting. She wanted to become an air hostess and to pursue the same, she even joined the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training. During her training period, Ankita casually auditioned for India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in Indore and got selected. While doing the show, she started liking the art of acting. Initially, her parents were not quite supportive of her decision to try her hands in the acting industry. But as her interest grew, they gave in.

Ankita Lokhande’s breakthrough in showbiz

Ankita Lokhande came to the City of Dreams in 2004 to become a model. After much hard work, she got an offer for Pavitra Rishta from Ektaa R Kapoor. The show featured Ankita with her late boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It made the actress a household name. She left a mark with her portrayal of Archana in Pavitra Rishta and went on to win the Indian Television Academy Award and the Indian Telly Award for her role.

Post Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande took a break from acting. She later forayed into Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. Ankita was also featured in Baaghi 3 in 2020 with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Currently, she is locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita Lokhande’s personal life

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in December 2021. The actress has previously been in a relationship with deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The duo dated for 6 long years before calling it quits in 2016.

ALSO READ: Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Sumbul Touqeer switches on her Kung Fu mode