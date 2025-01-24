Did you know Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra was diagnosed with uncommon disease in his childhood? Know more here

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra has been basking in the glory of sweet success ever since he lifted the trophy this season of the reality show. Many are of the opinion that after many years, Bigg Boss finally crowned a deserving winner. Ever since he stepped out of the house, fans of the actor have been closely watching him. Now, in a recent conversation, the actor made an interesting revelation about his struggles as a child.

Talking to Telly Talk, Karan Veer Mehra shared that he was diagnosed with dyslexia in childhood. The Bigg Boss 18 winner shared that he and his sister have always been encouraged to focus on their own achievements. While his sister was excellent in studies, Karan lagged behind. “I was dyslexic, which wasn't diagnosed until much later," stated Mehra.

The actor shared that throughout his life, he barely managed to pass. But during the summer break before the 10th standard board exams, his mom read him books. What shocked his mother was that he gave all the correct answers.

The Bigg Boss 18 winner shared, "So, she arranged for tuition classes for me in Maths and Accounts. And surprisingly, I scored 72% in my tenth standard exams. It was a shock for everyone at home. My mom realized that I had a problem with reading, not understanding."

In the same conversation, Karan shared that when he watched Aamir Khan’s film Taare Zameen Par later, he understood his condition better. He stated that his mother and he were very emotional while watching the movie. It helped them to understand that dyslexia was a real condition.

Advertisement

Talking about Karan’s win, the actor entered the Bigg Boss 18 house immediately after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He impressed viewers with his smart game strategy, entertained them with his wit, and earned immense support from Bigg Boss 18 viewers, which ultimately made him the winner, beating two strong contenders– Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra addresses comparisons with Sidharth Shukla; recalls late actor’s generosity when he ‘asked for a favor’