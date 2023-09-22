Did you know Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav hasn’t received his prize money yet?

Shehnaaz Gill, the charismatic and beloved actress has been making waves in the entertainment world with her chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The multifaceted star has not only won hearts with her charming personality but has also carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her show has become a platform for celebrities to share candid moments and interesting stories. One such recent guest on her show was Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, who made history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show. Elvish's journey on the reality show was nothing short of remarkable, and his victory was celebrated by his fans and well-wishers.

Elvish Yadav on not receiving his Bigg Boss OTT 2 prize money yet

During their interaction on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, the two stars shared light-hearted banter and fun moments. Shehnaaz Gill, a self-proclaimed fan of Elvish, openly expressed her admiration for him, revealing that she avidly follows his work. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when Elvish Yadav disclosed that he had not yet received the prize money of Rs. 25 lakh, which was awarded to him as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Shehnaaz asked, "Aapke paas 2 phone hai, teesra kab le rahe ho?" (You have 2 phones, when are you getting the third one?) To this, Elvish responded humorously, "I have a third phone, but I'll get the fourth one when Bigg Boss sends me the 25 lakh rupees." Shehnaaz acted surprised and humorously chided, "Abhi tak bheje nahi? Very bad yaar." (They haven't sent it yet? That's very bad.)

Here's a glimpse into Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav's fun banter:

About Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill's chat show continues to be a must-watch for fans, providing glimpses into the personal and professional lives of celebrities, along with moments of fun and camaraderie, just like the one shared between Shehnaaz and Elvish Yadav during their recent episode. The chat show has welcomed Vijay Varma, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal, among other prominent celebrities.

On the other hand, Elvish Yadav is working on interesting projects after his stint in the controversial show. He was recently seen in a music video, Hum Toh Deewane.

ALSO READ: 'RUHAAN' Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reveal their son's face: 'Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega'