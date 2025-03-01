Did you know Chum Darang backed out of Manoj Bajpayee's THIS hit project to be part of Bigg Boss 18?

Chum Darang has been riding high on success and fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 18. The actress, who worked in two hit Bollywood films, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do, was also offered another hit web series before she became a part of the controversial reality show. Not many know, but Chum was offered Manoj Bajpayee's hit web show The Family Man Season 3. Chum was confirmed to play a pivotal role in the show but had to back out because she wanted to participate in Bigg Boss 18.

Chum Darang recently appeared on a podcast, Small Talk Yoko, where she revealed the reason for backing out from Manoj Bajpayee's web show, The Family Man 3. Speaking about the reason, Chum stated, "Yes, I was in Family Man 3, but I left it for Bigg Boss. I actually felt I won't be able to survive inside Bigg Boss for too long. I know it takes a lot to survive inside, and the journey is not going to be easy."

Further, Chum Darang explained how she takes time to open up to people, and that is what exactly happened with her in Bigg Boss 18. She added, "I initially thought I would be able to do both the projects, but I couldn't." Despite losing The Family Man 3, Chum is optimistic that she will bag new projects in future.

Speaking about her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Chum explained how she initially thought she would only survive three weeks, and after three weeks, she realised that she could stay in the show for a month. The actress said that she then successfully survived in the show till the finale.

For the uninformed, Manoj Bajpayee's web show, The Family Man Season 1 premiered on September 20, 2019. The third season of the show is yet to be announced.

Coming back to Chum Darang, the actress formed a close relationship with Karan Veer Mehra during her stint in Bigg Boss 18. Apart from Karan Veer, her bond with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar was also seen on the show. Due to her real personality, Chum emerged in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 18.