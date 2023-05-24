Did you know Dilip Joshi once shared room with Salman Khan? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor recalls

Actor Dilip Joshi who rose to fame with his role as Jethalal in the popular telly show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has featured in Bollywood and Gujarati movies. In fact, before he ventured into TV, he rose to prominence with movies. In a recent interview, the actor recalled his experience of shooting with Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He also acted in another popular Salman Khan-starrer, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Dilip Joshi recalls sharing room with Salman Khan

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor was seen as Bhola Prasad in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Talking about his experience working with Salman Khan, the actor shared in a recent interview that he shared a room with Bhaijaan while shooting for the movie. He said, "During the film’s schedule in Filmistaan, I shared a room with Salman Khan. He never objected to me being in his room. He was very cooperative and threw no tantrums. it was fun working with him."

Dilip Joshi's fan boy moment with Madhuri Dixit

Dilip Joshi also shared his experience working with the one and only Madhuri Dixit. During the shoot of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, he was staying at the same hotel as the actress in Ooty. Since he was a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, the actor recalled getting ready before call time to reach the sets before her. He shared, "I was quite excited to work with her. On the first day of the shoot, I got ready before the call time. It was a fan moment when I saw her stepping down the stairs in the cricket costume and she crossed me. It was a surreal feeling to see her live." Dilip Joshi also remembered how the director, Sooraj Barjatya introduced him as a big artist in the Gujarati industry to Madhuri Dixit.

Dilip Joshi also talked about how accommodating Sooraj Barjatya was of all his actors. At that time, he was shooting for a television show, and he had to shoot one episode each day. Due to a delay in the shoot of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the actor got stuck. He shared how Sooraj Barjatya came to his aid, "I went to Sooraj ji and told him everything. It was so sweet of him to listen to me while shooting the film with such big artists. He asked his assistant to bring the script and my schedule. He saw it and asked me if I can give him my entire day and a few hours the next morning just for some close-up shots. He adjusted everything by going out of his way and without making any fuss.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Report: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey found dead in Nashik hotel; Police question hotel staff