Did you know Divyanka Tripathi is childhood friend of THIS Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant who made news for major controversy?

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been in the industry for a long time and she has proven her acting mettle working on many significant projects. Being in the industry for so long, she has been friends with a lot of actors. But did you know she is good friends with Akanksha Puri and how their friendship formed? The two are childhood friends hailing from the same city.

Divyanka Tripathi and Akanksha Puri are childhood friends

On June 17, Akanksha Puri uploaded pictures posing with Divyanka Tripathi from an event. Along with the photos came a long caption in which she talked about their friendship. Starting the note with, “M.P ki Ladkiyon ki toh baat he kuch aur hai #bhopali,” she continued writing about how they grew up together.

The caption continued, “Many of you don’t know but me and Divyanka are childhood school friends., Chaddi Buddy. Grown up together.. Studied in same Convent Girls school in Bhopal. I feel so so proud of you Divyanka when i see you and your achievements., you were always so focused and everybody’s favourite ..nothing can stop you my girl.”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame also wrote about how they have come a long way and landed up in the same industry. She concluded the note by saying, “From being each others dancing partner in school to being in the same industry..From Bhopal to Mumbai and this far … Really come a long way …Stay happy Stay blessed always and keep troubling me whenever you get a chance. Lots of love beautiful.”

Divyanka Tripathi’s reaction

Akanksha’s long caption took Divyanaka by surprise. After reading it, she wrote, “Simply love these.”

She also expressed her emotion of being Akanksha’s childhood friend, “Ohhhh! I just read the beautiful note below. I feel ecstatic catching up with you each time. The childhood memories gush in! From being bench mates to sharing similar career dreams... I’m glad; you are finally where you belong!”

When Divyanka Tripathi participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Akanksha Puri cheered for her, and she said she wanted her homie Divyanka to win the reality show.

Talking about the controversy, Akanksha Puri made headlines during her time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house when she and contestant Jad Hadid kissed. Host Salman Khan gave them an earful for this during the weekend ka vaar, as it is supposed to be a family show, which made Jad apologize to the viewers.

