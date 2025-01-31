Did you know Farah Khan approached Bigg Boss 18’s Shilpa Shirodkar for Shah Rukh Khan-led song Chaiyya Chaiyya?

Farah Khan, who appeared on Bigg Boss 18 several times to give the contestants a reality check, recently got together with Karan Veer Mehra, who she calls her favorite contestant. The Bigg Boss 18 winner appeared on the filmmaker’s vlog. While interacting, Khan made an interesting revelation about Shilpa Shirodkar.

Farah Khan shared with Karan Veer Mehra that she wanted to cast Shilpa Shirodkar instead of Malaika Arora. In her words, “I came to Shilpa to ask her for ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya.’ But something must have happened to her because, at that time, she was at least 100 kg. So I thought, ‘How will she get on the train?’ And if she gets on, where will Shah Rukh stand?”

This left Karan Veer Mehra in splits, and he joked that if Shilpa Shirodkar got on the train, then they need not cast any backup dancers.

In the same vlog, Karan also talked about his equation with Chum Darang, his low point in life, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The filmmaker asked about Darang’s whereabouts. Farah Khan also shared that Karan was her favorite contestant because he was thick-skinned and knew how to take jokes on himself.

While Karan treated Farah to fried eggs that he used to make every day inside the Bigg Boss house, the latter brought him her famous roast chicken.

Talking about Karan’s win, the actor entered the Bigg Boss 18 house immediately after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He impressed viewers with his smart game strategy, entertained them with his wit, and earned immense support from Bigg Boss 18 viewers, which ultimately made him the winner, beating two strong contenders—Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal. However, his winning has also given rise to a lot of confusion and chaos, as many are of the opinion that he didn't deserve to win.

