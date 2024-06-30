Did you know Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee attended Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's intimate wedding?

Handsome hunk Gurmeet Choudhary is among the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fanbase. Over the years, the actor has proved his excellence by featuring in several Television shows and films. In 2015, Gurmeet made his big screen debut with Khamoshiyan. He also did a film titled Paltan in 2018, which also featured Television popular actress Dipika Kakar.

Gurmeet Choudhary talks about attending Dipika Kakar's wedding:

While talking to Siddharth Kannan on his chat show, Gurmeet Choudhary spoke at length about his personal and professional life experiences. Talking about the same, Gurmeet then spoke about his film Paltan in which he worked alongside Dipika Kakar.

Recalling his working experience with Dipika Kakar, Gurmeet said, "We had very few scenes together because the soldiers in Paltan film were often shown on the border. When there were stories about family, I got a chance to work with Dipika because we never worked together."

Praising Dipika, the Geet–Hui Sabse Parayi actor added, "She is a very sweet girl. The way she worked hard, the scenes we did, we used to sit together and prepare for our scenes. During that time, she was supposed to get married. I remember it was her wedding after one week and despite that, she came for the shoot. The wedding preparations were going on and still, she used to come for the shoot in Punjab."

When asked whether he attended their wedding, Gurmeet said, "Yes, we went to their wedding. We were shooting at that time together so Debina (Debina Bonnerjee) and I both attended Dipika and Shoaib's wedding."

In the same interview, Gurmeet Choudhary also talked about his childhood days, his professional life struggles, failure, success, and more.

For the uninformed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in an intimate ceremony in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. The couple embraced parenthood in 2023 and welcomed their first child, a son. Dipika and Shoaib named their son Ruhaan.

About Gurmeet Choudhary's upcoming project:

Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to feature an action-packed and thrilling web series, Commander Karan Saxena. The gripping series follows the journey of a fearless RAW agent who dives into a high-stakes political mystery to save the nation. Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, Commander Karan Saxena is based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan. The series releases on July 8, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar.

