Heeramandi has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred many prominent faces from the Bollywood industry. However, the supporting characters and actors who played those parts also got recognition for their stints in the project. One such actor is Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah who played British officer Cartwright in the project. Shah has predominantly worked in the TV space and did you know he has a connection with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod?

Jason Shah and Pranali Rathod worked together in Barrister Babu

It is a known fact that Pranali Rathod played the negative role of Saudamini in Barrister Babu. But did you know for an interesting track, she was paired with Jason Shah? According to the track, Saudamini was exposed to be the one having bad intentions towards Anirudh and Bondita.

After being exposed, Saudamini goes away from Anirudh Bondita's life, only to return stronger by joining forces with British officer Greenwood in the show, played by Jason Shah. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at a few pictures of Jason Shah and Pranali Rathod from Barrister Babu days:

As per the track, Greenwood and Saudamini unite to make things difficult for Bondita's admission to school. However, with her smartness and intelligence Bondita wins over the evil forces.

Advertisement

While Pranali Rathod went ahead to take up shows like Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Barrister Babu, Jason Shah bagged Khoob Ladi Mardani: Jhansi Ki Rani alongside his much-loved performance in Heeramandi.

Jason Shah in Heeramandi

Jason Shah played one of the prominent antagonists in Heeramandi, Cartwright. Officer Cartwright was against Mallikajaan and wanted to make her bow down anyhow. Meanwhile, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) helped him get his revenge against Mallikajaan.

The project featured popular actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shruti Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi EXCLUSIVE: Jayati Bhatia aka Phatto recalls Jeetendra's words on receiving love for the project